Robert J Callahan and Associates – Weed Charges

Let’s state you put 7-10 grams of cannabis into a set of cannabis brownies. You bake them, cover them all up, and put them in a cooler in the back of your auto for tomorrow. On the way to your buddy’s area, you obtain stoppeded as well as eventuallybrowsed by the cops. They discover the brownies in the cooler and also charge you with possession of cannabis. Leaving apart the validity of why you were stoppeded or searched, the number of grams of cannabis can you be charged with? 7-10? Reconsider. You will certainly be accuseded of the complete weight of the brownies. By infusing cannabis right into delicious chocolate brownies you have exercised legal alchemy. In the eyes of the regulation,

you have actually magically transformed the delicious chocolate, the butter, the salt, the eyes, into marijuana. The lawful analysis of the weight of marijuana in edibles differs by state. “Nevertheless, many states watch the weight of the whole edible cannabis the exact same as if it was all cannabis blossoms,” stated Robert J Callahan

The absurdity of this lawful obscurity has made the news in the last few years. Chicago native and also the godfather of Drill rap, Principal Keef, was jailed on June 12, 2017, after airport safety at Sioux Falls Regional Airport terminal found 4 blunts and edible cannabis candies in his carry on luggage. He was in Souix Falls for an anti-bullying project. He is currently facing up to 5 years behind bars for this felony violation.

In South Dakota, based on the weight of the 4 blunts, Chief Keef would be facing just a misdemeanor violation. What makes Chief Keef’s instance a perfect instance is that the weight of the edible cannabis candies pushed the fees over the threshold needed for felony fees. It had not been the blunts comprised of actual marijuana flower,

it was the edibles that created Principal Keef to be facing felony charges. His trial is established for February. South Dakota, like Illinois regulation, makes no difference between the weight of cannabis plant/flower or marijuana edible, vape, or wax.

Illinois law defines marijuana as: “Marijuana” includes marijuana, hashish and other compounds which are determined as

including any kind of parts of the plant Marijuana Sativa, whether growing or otherwise; the seeds

thereof, the resin removed from any type of part of such plant; and any type of compound,

manufacture, salt, by-product, mixture, or prep work of such plant, its seeds, or resin,

including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and all various other cannabinol by-products, consisting of

its naturally taking place or artificially created ingredients, whether produced

directly or indirectly by removal, or individually using chemical synthesis or

by a combination of removal as well as chemical synthesis; yet shall not include the mature

stalks of such plant, fiber generated from such stalks, oil or cake made from the seeds of such plant, any other compound, manufacture, salt, derivative, mixture, or preparation of

such fully grown stalks (other than the material removed therefrom), fiber, oil or cake, or the

sanitized seed of such plant which is unable of germination.

Whether he was at O’Hare or Souix Falls Regional Airpot, Principal Keef would have been jailed for presumably possessing these edibles. As our statute plainly specifies,

Illinois thinks about any kind of derivative, mix, or prep work of cannabis the same as

your normal old bag of weed. That cares if that bag is 100% grown marijuana and also

those brownies aren’t? Certainly, law enforcement, neither the state of Illinois, does.

